Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile targeted residential areas

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Saudi-Led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi movement said a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh by the group on Tuesday was directed at residential areas and there were no damages, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Quoting a statement from the coalition, SPA said Iranian- made missiles were a threat to regional and international security, and accused the Houthis of using humanitarian entry points to import missiles from Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe Iran.

The Houthis said earlier that the missile targeted a meeting of Saudi leaders at a royal palace. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Michael Georgy)