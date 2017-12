RIYADH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The drawdown of the Saudi Arabian central bank’s net foreign assets is likely to slow next year and in years to come, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Tuesday.

He was speaking in an interview after releasing a 2018 state budget that includes a rise in spending to a record high, as the government slows its austerity drive in order to boost flagging economic growth. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia)