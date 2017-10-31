FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi state-owned defence company SAMI taps Rheinmetall executive as CEO
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 31, 2017 / 10:33 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Saudi state-owned defence company SAMI taps Rheinmetall executive as CEO

Katie Paul

2 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has appointed Andreas Schwer, boss of combat systems at Germany’s Rheinmetall AG, as chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

Created in May, state-owned SAMI is backed by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, and will aim to bolster defence manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top defence buyers.

Schwer, who sits on the management board at Rheinmetall, previously worked at Airbus. Rheinmetall’s defence business produces armoured vehicles, tank guns, ammunition and other military equipment.

SAMI aims to create 40,000 jobs and contribute 14 billion riyals ($3.7 billion) to the Saudi economy by 2030.

The company has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with defence contractors Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics.

Those deals were part of a $110 billion arms package signed during a visit to Riyadh by U.S. President Donald Trump in May.

Plans include the assembly of 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, work that is expected to create about 450 jobs.

SAMI also signed an MoU with Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and other weapons during a recent visit to Moscow by Saudi King Salman.

Along with Schwer, SAMI appointed government officials to its board, including Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, a senior adviser to the Saudi ambassador to the United States.

The board is chaired by Ahmed al-Khatib, who runs the kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority and sits on the board of the Public Investment Fund.

$1 = 3.7501 riyals Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.