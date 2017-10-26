FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi central bank studying money market operations given rise in debt issuance
October 26, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in a day

Saudi central bank studying money market operations given rise in debt issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said on Thursday he was seriously studying how to conduct future money market operations given the rise in debt issuance.

The governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), Ahmed al-Kholifey, was speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh against a background of a surge in domestic bond issuance by the government to help fund the budget deficit.

He gave no details of what operations would be considered.

He also said: “As central bank governor, what wakes me up at night, it might be the cyber attacks. Always we keep thinking over nights and over the weekends.”

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Edmund Blair

