Saudi Exchange aspires to be exclusive venue for Aramco IPO -CEO
October 26, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a day ago

Saudi Exchange aspires to be exclusive venue for Aramco IPO -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange aspires to be the exclusive venue for the listing of Saudi Aramco’s (IPO-ARMO.SE) initial public offering, the exchange’s Chief Executive Officer Khalid al-Hussan said on Thursday.

The exchange, known as Tadawul, was working hard to convince Aramco of the merits of such a move, but the company had not yet made a decision, al-Hussan said.

Reporting By Andrew Torchia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

