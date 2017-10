RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange could absorb the entirety of Saudi Aramco’s (IPO-ARMO.SE) initial public offering, the exchange’s Chief Executive Officer Khalid al-Hussan said on Thursday.

Saudi officials have said Aramco plans to list the oil giant’s shares on the local bourse and on one or more foreign exchanges. (Reporting By Andrew Torchia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Tom Hogue)