TABLE-Saudi August consumer prices continue to drop y/y
#Markets News
September 20, 2017 / 9:49 AM / in a month

TABLE-Saudi August consumer prices continue to drop y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following August consumer price data on
Wednesday, showing prices dropping year-on-year for the eighth
consecutive month. There was no change on a month-on-month
basis.
    In January, consumer prices dropped for the first time in
over a decade.
     
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION        08/17     07/17     08/16     
pct change month/month           0.0       0.1      -0.1
pct change year/year            -0.1      -0.3       3.3
    
NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 1.8 percent from a year
earlier in August. Prices of housing and utilities dropped 0.5
percent, while transport costs fell 1.6 percent.

 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)

