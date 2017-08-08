FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Saudi Kayan secures $1.2 bln loan to repay maturing debt
August 8, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 5 days ago

Saudi Kayan secures $1.2 bln loan to repay maturing debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co said on Tuesday it had secured a $1.2 billion Islamic loan from National Commercial Bank (NCB) to help repay a previous facility with the lender that matures next week.

The company, an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp , said the new loan was for five years, replacing the seven-year loan of the same size it signed with NCB in August 2010. That loan will expire on Aug. 16.

Kayan beat analysts' forecasts last month with a 149 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 242 million riyals ($65 million), citing higher volumes and prices and improved operating performance.

In Tuesday's statement, Kayan said it had secured an additional $150 million facility with NCB to finance existing expansion projects, including increasing ethylene production capacity. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)

