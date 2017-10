RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal told CNBC on Monday he was not considering merging AccorHotels and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in which his Kingdom Holding Co. investment company owns stakes.

“Four Seasons is a very unique product. Its PE ratio is in the 40s. If we link them (Four Seasons with Accor), the PE ratio could well go down to the 20s,” he said. (Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Jason Neely)