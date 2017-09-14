FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia plans to launch nuclear power tender next month - sources
September 14, 2017

EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia plans to launch nuclear power tender next month - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is expected to launch a tender process for its first nuclear reactors as early as next month and will reach out to potential vendors from countries including South Korea, France and China, industry sources said.

The world’s top oil exporter wants to start construction next year on two plants with a total capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts, three industry sources said, as it follows Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates in seeking atomic energy.

The government agency tasked with the nuclear plans, The King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Jane Chung; editing by Susan Thomas)

