Rosatom ready to take part in any Saudi Arabia nuclear plant tender
November 2, 2017 / 4:49 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Rosatom ready to take part in any Saudi Arabia nuclear plant tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - State-owned Russian nuclear group Rosatom is ready to take part in a Saudi Arabian nuclear power plant tender if the country decides to launch one, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters this week that Saudi Arabia has sent a request for information (RFI) to reactor vendors to build two nuclear power plants, a first step towards a formal tender.

“Rosatom has expressed its interest and sent its initial proposals to the Saudi Arabia nuclear authorities. We are looking forward to the tender and are ready to take part in such a great project,” a Rosatom spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)

