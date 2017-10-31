FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia takes first step towards nuclear tender - sources
October 31, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in 21 hours

Saudi Arabia takes first step towards nuclear tender - sources

ABU DHABI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has sent a request for information (RFI) for two nuclear power plants to nuclear reactor builders worldwide in a first step towards opening a formal tender, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

“Saudi Arabia has just sent the request for information to various companies and it is being examined,” one industry source told Reuters on the sidelines of a nuclear conference in Abu Dhabi. He added that the companies had around two months to respond.

A second industry source confirmed that Saudi authorities had sent an RFI, which is a request to nuclear vendors for a non-binding offer to build a nuclear reactor.

“We sent a communication to suppliers,” a Saudi official told Reuters. (Reporting by Syvlia Westal in Abu Dhabi and Reem Shamseddine in Khobar; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Louise Heavens)

