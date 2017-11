LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to cut its crude exports by 120,000 barrels per day in December compared with November, slashing allocations to all regions, a spokesman for the energy ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

Crude exports to the United States will be more than 10 percent lower than November levels, he said. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by David Evans)