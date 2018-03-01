FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:49 AM / a day ago

PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may cut April crude oil prices to Asia -traders

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Arab Light OSP to fall by 40-70 cents/bbl -traders
    * Smaller cuts seen for heavier grades as fuel oil margin
improves

    By Florence Tan
    SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is likely to cut prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in
April after demand for Middle East crude fell in last month's
trade, trade sources said on Thursday.
    Middle East crude prices took a dive last month as Asia's
demand for April-loading cargoes dropped ahead of a peak
refinery maintenance season in the second quarter.
    The official selling price (OSP) for Saudi's flagship Arab
Light crude could fall by at least 40 cents a barrel in April, a
survey of five refining sources showed.
    The price cut tracks a narrower backwardation between the
first and third month cash Dubai prices during last month's
trades, they said. In a backwardated market, the prompt price is
higher than those in future months.
    Sharp price falls for comparative grades from the Middle
East and rising western supplies have prompted some Asian buyers
to call for bigger price cuts for Saudi oil, the sources said.
    Three of the five respondents expect deeper cuts of up to 70
cents a barrel. They all declined to be identified as they were
not authorised to speak with media.
    "Arab Light's OSP is too high compared with other Middle
Eastern grades," one of them said.
    A widening of Oman and Dubai prices, the underlying
benchmark for Saudi OSPs, may also prompt the producer to cut
prices by another 15 cents, a second respondent said.
    "(Also) arbitrage supplies are coming, so the Middle East
producers have to lower their OSPs," he said.
    All the respondents expects smaller price cuts for heavier
grades after fuel oil margins in Asia improved.               
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for April (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                        MARCH       Change        est.APRIL OSP 
    Arab Extra Light    +3.25     -0.85/-0.80     +2.40/+2.45  
    Arab Light          +1.65     -0.70/-0.40     +0.95/+1.25  
    Arab Medium         -0.20     -0.60/-0.40     -0.80/-0.60  
    Arab Heavy          -1.55     -0.60/-0.40     -2.15/-1.95
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting by Florence Tan
Editing by Joseph Radford)
