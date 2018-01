DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s education ministry announced on Wednesday a tender for private companies to build 60 schools, part of economic reforms designed to ease pressure on state finances.

Tatweer Buildings Co, a government-owned corporation which manages projects, said the winning bidder would be awarded a concession to design, build and maintain 60 schools in Jeddah and Mecca, ranging from kindergartens to secondary schools. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)