2 months ago
Kuwait's ruler congratulates Saudi king for choosing new crown prince - agency
June 21, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 2 months ago

Kuwait's ruler congratulates Saudi king for choosing new crown prince - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait's ruler congratulated Saudi Arabia's King Salman for choosing Mohammed bin Salman as his new crown prince, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah prayed for the Saudi king and said he was "looking forward to development and prosperity under the wise leadership" in the neighbouring country.

Mohammed bin Salman was also congratulated by Kuwait's emir, KUNA said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams)

