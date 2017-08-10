Savills reports 27 pct rise in H1 profit led by Asia

Aug 10 (Reuters) - International estate agency Savills reported a 27 percent rise in first-half profit on strength from Asia and its real estate investment management arm, despite a post-Brexit decline in demand for new homes and office space in London.

Underlying profit rose to 32.4 million pounds ($42.05 million) for the six months to June 30 from 25.5 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to 714.4 million pounds.