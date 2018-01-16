Estate agents Savills sees 2017 results ahead of expectations ​

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - International estate agents Savills said it will beat underlying expectations for its 2017 results after high levels of commercial transaction volumes in Britain, Europe and Asia and growth in its British residential business.

“In the UK, we saw increased market share in commercial transactions, primarily as a result of relatively robust occupier demand and continued strong investment interest from the Asia Pacific region,” the company said.

The firm said a strong performance in countries such as China and Australia had helped offset a decline in the United States caused partly by uncertainty over government-related transactions.

​ (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Edited by Paul Sandle)