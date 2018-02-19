Sazka Group completes 200 mln eur notes issue

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Czech-based lottery and gaming operator Sazka Group has issued 200 million euros worth of 5-year senior notes with a coupon of 4.00 percent, it said on Monday.

The notes, issued through its subsidiary Sazka Group Financing and coming due in December 2022, will be listed on the Bratislava Stock Exchange.

The group, owned by Czech investors Karel Komarek’s KKCG group and Jiri Smejc’s EMMA Capital, has become one of Europe’s biggest betting operators after acquisitions in recent years. Last month, it boosted its stake in Casinos Austria.

Sazka hired investment banks last November for a potential initial public offering in London to help fund its growth.