#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 10, 2017 / 1:17 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Czech lottery group Sazka looking at London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Czech lottery and gaming company Sazka is looking at an initial public offering in London to help fund growth in its existing European markets and reach new ones, it said on Friday.

Sazka, owned by Czech investors Karel Komarek’s KKCG group and Jiri Smejc’s EMMA Capital, said it had hired Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators.

Sazka operates in the Czech Republic, Austria, Cyprus, Greece and Italy.

“We believe in future growth via product innovations, customer experience in online as well as, when available, via further geographical expansion,” Chief Executive Robert Chvatal said in a statement. “We are evaluating several options to support our growth, including an initial public offering.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

