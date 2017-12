LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank plans to pay 50 percent of its earnings in dividends by 2020, under a favourable scenario, Chief Executive Herman Gref told investors on Thursday.

Speaking at an investor presentation in London, Gref said Russia’s biggest bank by assets was targeting 12.5 percent growth in capital by 2020. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Potter)