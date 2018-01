Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Scana Corp in an all-stock deal that values the electric utility company at about $7.9 billion.

Scana shareholders will receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion Energy for each share held, or the equivalent of about $55.35, the companies said.

The offer represents a premium of 42.4 percent to Scana’s Tuesday closing price of $38.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)