Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. trucking firm Schneider National Inc on Thursday reported a 11.3 percent rise in revenue, boosted by higher freight demand in the U.S. on a stronger economy.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $283.9 million, or $1.60 per share, compared to $47.8 million, or 30 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.07 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Eric Johnson)