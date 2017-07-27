Schroders posts 21.6 pct rise in H1 assets on markets, inflows

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 21.6 percent rise in first-half assets under management, boosted by market gains and inflows of new client money.

Schroders, which manages mutual funds for retail and institutional clients, said total assets at the end of June were 418.2 billion pounds ($549.26 billion), from 343.8 billion pounds a year earlier.

That helped underpin a 21 percent rise in pretax profit from the same period a year earlier to 342.8 milllion pounds, and a 17 percent rise in the interim dividend to 34 pence a share, it said in a statement.