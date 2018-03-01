FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:14 AM / a day ago

Schroders FY profit up 23 pct after strong rise in total assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders on Thursday posted a 23 percent rise in pretax profit after market gains, acquisitions and inflows of fresh client money helped boost funds under management to 447 billion pounds ($615.47 billion).

Schroders, which offers fund and wealth management services to retail and institutional clients, said pretax profit in the year to the end of December was 760.2 million pounds, up from 618.1 million pounds in the prior year. ($1 = 0.7263 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

