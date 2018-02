OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill and its major creditors filed a joint amendment to the company’s financial restructuring plan on Monday, U.S. court documents showed.

The Oslo and New York-listed firm, once the world’s largest offshore driller by market value, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at a Texas bankruptcy court last September after a sharp drop in oil prices in 2014 cut demand for rigs. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)