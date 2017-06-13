FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-Sears Canada raises 'going concern' doubts
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 13, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Sears Canada raises 'going concern' doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Sears Canada was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012, not 2013)

June 13 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc on Tuesday raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, saying cash and estimated cash flows from operations were not expected to be enough to meet obligations over the next 12 months.

The retailer also reported a 15.2 percent decline in first-quarter sales, continuing a trend of declining sales since it was spun off from parent Sears Holdings Corp in 2012.

Sears Holdings has a nearly 12 percent stake in Sears Canada. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.