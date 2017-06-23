SeaWorld subpoenaed on disclosures about "Blackfish" impact

June 23 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading in the company's securities.

The investigation relates to disclosures and public statements made by the company, certain executives and individuals on or before August 2014 about impact of the 2013 documentary.

Blackfish depicted the captivity and public exhibition of killer whales as inherently cruel, which led to widespread criticism of the marine park operator.

The company said it has also received subpoenas from the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has set up a committee comprising independent directors to deal with these inquiries. (bit.ly/2rLd1QU) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)