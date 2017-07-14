FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEB Q2 operating profit beats forecast
July 14, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 25 days ago

SEB Q2 operating profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Friday and said customer activity had increased in all segments.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.68 billion Swedish crowns ($680 mln), beating a mean forecast for 5.28 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 5.54 billion in the year-ago period.

"As business sentiment continued to grow more positive, customer activity increased in all segments and markets where we operate," the bank said in the report.

$1 = 8.3551 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

