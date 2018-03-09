Private equity OpCapita buys owner of Rossopomodoro pizza chain

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - European private equity firm OpCapita said on Friday it had reached a deal to buy the majority of Sebeto, an Italian restaurant group whose assets include pizza chain Rossopomodoro.

* The deal values Sebeto at more than 80 million euros ($99 million), including debt, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. OpCapita did not say how much it paid for Sebeto.

* OpCapita acquired the restaurant operator from London-based private equity firm Change Capital.

* The buyer said it saw significant potential to grow the Rossopomodoro brand in Italy and abroad, exploiting its Neapolitan heritage.

* The fund has picked new managers to strengthen the Sebeto team, including former CEO of Benetton group Marco Airoldi and COO of travel caterer Autogrill Roberto Colombo.

* Change Capital was advised on the deal by Rothschild with Legance as legal adviser, while Lazard and legal firm Chiomenti advised OpCapita on the deal.

* Studio Legale Ambrosino-Pecora advised Sebeto founders and other shareholders. ($1 = 0.8117 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)