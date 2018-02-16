FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 11:48 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Chicago Stock Exchange says evaluating options after sale blocked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Chicago Stock Exchange said on Friday it was evaluating its options after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission blocked the sale of the bourse to a group of U.S. and China-based investors due to the opaque nature of the buyers and their funds.

The SEC’s decision brought to an end a two-year effort to sell the exchange, known as CHX, to a consortium of investors that was led by China’s Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group and its U.S. affiliate North American Casin Holdings. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Tom Brown)

