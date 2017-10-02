FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private information of two people compromised in SEC hack- chairman
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 3:32 PM / in 17 days

Private information of two people compromised in SEC hack- chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The personal information of two individuals was compromised in a recently uncovered hack of a Securities and Exchange Commission database, according to the agency’s chairman.

Chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement Monday that additional forensic analysis has found that the Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and names of two individuals were made available to the hackers after they breached the SEC’s corporate filing system known as EDGAR. The agency is reaching out to those people and offering them identity theft protection services.

Clayton had previously said no personally identifiable information had been accessed in the breach, which occurred in 2016. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.