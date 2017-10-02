Private information of two people compromised in SEC hack- chairman

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The personal information of two individuals was compromised in a recently uncovered hack of a Securities and Exchange Commission database, according to the agency’s chairman.

Chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement Monday that additional forensic analysis has found that the Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and names of two individuals were made available to the hackers after they breached the SEC’s corporate filing system known as EDGAR. The agency is reaching out to those people and offering them identity theft protection services.

Clayton had previously said no personally identifiable information had been accessed in the breach, which occurred in 2016. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)