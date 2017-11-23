FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-China's SenseTime plans IPO, aims to open R&D centre in US
November 23, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE-China's SenseTime plans IPO, aims to open R&D centre in US

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) and aims to open a research and development (R&D) centre in the United States as early as next year, its founder told Reuters in an interview.

The Hong Kong and Beijing-based deep learning company founded by Tang Xiaoou, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, is a leader among Chinese AI start-ups that are enjoying fast growth thanks to demand from the government and private sector for their facial recognition technology. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

