Sensor maker Sensirion plans Swiss IPO

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sensor maker Sensirion Holding AG plans an initial public offering of shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the months ahead to ensure financing flexibility and fund growth opportunities, it said on Tuesday.

Reuters had reported last month that an IPO was in the works.

The company that generated revenue of 148 million Swiss francs ($158 million) and adjusted EBITDA of 26 million in 2017 said the IPO would consist mostly of existing shares held by majority shareholder Gottlieb Knoch plus new shares worth around 55 million francs.

Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Vontobel is acting as co-bookrunner. Lazard is acting as financial adviser and Homburger AG as legal adviser.