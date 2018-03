ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Swiss sensors group Sensirion will hold a news conference on Monday about its plans for an initial public offering, it said on Friday.

The maker of sensors used in the medical, industrial and automotive industries is working with JP Morgan and Credit Suisse as so-called global coordinators on the deal, with further help from Vontobel, people close to the matter told Reuters in January. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)