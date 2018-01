SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian for-profit education company Grupo Ser Educacional SA said it expects to expand faster this year, as recent regulatory changes have eased the opening of new distance learning centers.

CEO Janyo Diniz expects Ser to open new 400 new distance learning centers over the next two years. The company is also analyzing an acquisition target, Diniz said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)