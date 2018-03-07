FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 5:12 PM / in 19 hours

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Serbia's central bank buys 75 million euros to stem dinar gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say .. 75 million euros ..not.. 76 million euros)

BELGRADE, March 7 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank bought 75 million euros ($94 million) on the local interbank market on Wednesday to stem gains in the dinar against the common currency.

The bank, which a day earlier purchased 15 million euros, intervened as the dinar traded at the rate of 117.9.

In a statement, the bank said it intervened to prevent excessive fluctuations in the dinar exchange rate.

At 1655 GMT, the dinar traded at a rate of 118.04, Reuters data showed.

The Serbian central bank keeps the dinar in a managed float versus the euro, a preferred foreign currency in the European Union candidate country. ($1 = 0.8068 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
