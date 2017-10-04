Swiss Amicus and Brazil's EMS bid for Serbian drugmaker Galenika

BELGRADE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swiss-based drugs company Amicus SRB and Brazilian pharma group EMS SA have both made binding bids for a 93 percent stake in Serbian drugmaker Galenika, Serbia’s Economy Ministry said.

Belgrade wants to sell Galenika as part of an effort to privatise, shut or trim unprofitable state firms under a 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal with the International Monetary Fund, but the drugmaker’s debts have so far put off investors.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the envelopes with financial offers will be opened after the bids have been verified.