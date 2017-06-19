FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF mission to assess Serbian economy, reforms from Thursday
June 19, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

IMF mission to assess Serbian economy, reforms from Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 19 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund mission will begin assessing Serbia's compliance with terms of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan this week, the Fund's office in the country said on Monday.

The mission will visit Belgrade from Thursday to July 4.

Serbia has yet to draw on the funds available under the three-year deal, which expires next year, and Belgrade said it has no plans to use them.

In March, mission head James Roaf said Serbia was making excellent progress on economic and financial reforms, but was lagging on disposing of unprofitable state firms.

The Fund has forecast Serbia's economy will grow 3 percent this year, below the central bank's figure of 3.5 percent.

$1 = 0.8931 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by John Stonestreet

