FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SES earnings miss forecasts, pushing shares to 8-year low
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 27, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a day ago

SES earnings miss forecasts, pushing shares to 8-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite company SES reported lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday with weakness in its video and data operations, sending its shares to their lowest level in eight years.

SES shares fell as much as 15.8 percent to 14.05 euros, their lowest level since September 2009, and making them by far the weakest performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares.

The company, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of Sky, Canal+ and India’s Zee TV, said core profit (EBITDA) fell 12.2 percent on a like-for-like and constant currency basis to 307.5 million euros ($357.7 million) in the July-Oct period.

That compared with the 315 million euro average expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Third-quarter revenues fell 9.3 percent to 478.5 million euros, below the 492 million euros expected by analysts.

SES Video, the biggest division, reported a 5.4 percent decline in revenue on a comparable basis. The company said a defective satellite and some contracts that were not renewed had cut revenue by 11 million euros.

SES Networks, which largely transmits data such as for telecom operators and governments, also decreased by 8.4 percent, offset by issues at one of its satellites.

In June, SES said its satellite AMC-9 was no longer working properly, resulting in an impairment charge of more than 38 million euros and a reduction to its 2017 revenue forecast of 20 million euros.

On Friday, it repeated its full-year forecast for a slight decline of video results, but also said it now saw a moderate decline in fixed data earnings, from a previous forecast that these would return to growth. ($1 = 0.8597 euros) (Reporting by Manon Jacob in Gdynia; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.