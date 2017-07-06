FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Seven & i Q1 profit rises 3.3 pct, below estimates
July 6, 2017 / 6:10 AM / a month ago

Japan's Seven & i Q1 profit rises 3.3 pct, below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd on Thursday said operating profit rose 3.3 percent in the three months through May, just shy of analyst estimates, boosted by strong demand for own-brand products at its convenience stores.

Profit reached 84.1 billion yen ($743.66 million) for the first quarter. That compared with a 85.91 billion yen Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, based on forecasts of three analysts.

The convenience store operator stuck with its 386.5 billion yen forecast for the year ending February, versus the 391.53 billion yen SmartEstimate of 19 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent forecasts by top-rated analysts. ($1 = 113.0900 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey)

