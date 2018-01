LAGOS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s bourse has suspended the shares of Seven-Up Bottling Co. following a takeover bid from majority shareholder Affelka to minority holders, the stock exchange said on Friday.

Seven-Up shareholders have passed a resolution to back the takeover bid by Affelka which will see the company delisted from the bourse, the exchange said in a notice. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)