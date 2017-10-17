FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS POLL-Russia's Severstal Q3 core earnings seen at $633 mln
October 17, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 4 days ago

EARNINGS POLL-Russia's Severstal Q3 core earnings seen at $633 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Severstal to report Q3 financials on Oct 18

    MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia's
fourth-largest steel producer, is expected to post third-quarter
core earnings of $633 million on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of
six analysts showed.
    The firm posted earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $584 million in the
same period last year.
    Controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, Severstal has
said its third-quarter steel product sales rose by 8 percent
year on year due to stronger domestic demand. 
    The increased demand and the construction season also helped
sales of its accumulated stocks of high value-added products.

    Below is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Severstal's
third quarter (in millions of dollars):
                           Revenue    EBITDA  Adjusted net
                                                   profit*
 Average                     1,959       633           411
 Median                      1,987       619           390
 Minimum                     1,870       600           370
 Maximum                     2,009       703           460
 Q3 2016                     1,588       584           449
 Q2 2017                     1,931       629           448
    * Based on five forecasts, does not include possible
one-offs and non-cash items.
    The following banks participated in the survey: Sberbank
CIB, Deutsche Bank, BCS, Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital and Goldman
Sachs.

 (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt; Writing
by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
