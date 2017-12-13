FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market Movers
December 13, 2017 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Japan logistics company SG makes market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Japanese logistics company SG Holdings Co rose 17.7 percent on their first day of trading on Wednesday after the company launched the country’s largest initial public offering this year.

The bulk of shares sold in the IPO by Kyoto-based SG, better known as the parent of Japan’s second-largest package delivery firm Sagawa Express Co., were held by staff. So most of IPO proceeds of 128 billion yen ($1.1 billion) go to an employees’ shareholding association.

“We don’t have any major funding needs. We want to attract talent by becoming a public company,” SG President Tadashi Machida told a news conference.

SG shares ended at 1,906 yen each, giving the company a market capitalisation of more than 600 billion yen ($5.3 billion).

They started trading at 1,900 yen following an IPO price of 1,620 yen.

Asked if the company would pursue a merger with Hitachi Transport System Ltd, a Hitachi Ltd logistics unit, Machida said his company needed more time to consider it.

SG has a 29 percent stake in the unit.

“We made an alliance in March 2016. I said back then a merger was an option,” he said. “We would like to spend three years in checking synergy before we take the next step.” ($1 = 113.36 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Neil Fullick)

