February 6, 2018 / 2:21 AM / 2 days ago

Singapore, Malaysia to set up stock market trading link by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will set up a stock market trading link between Bursa Malaysia and the Singapore Exchange by the end of this year, regulators from both countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“The trading link will allow investors to trade and settle shares listed on each other’s stock market in a more convenient and cost efficient manner,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities Commission Malaysia said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
