Nasdaq, Singapore Exchange sign pact for collaborative listings
#IPOs - Americas
October 18, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 3 days ago

Nasdaq, Singapore Exchange sign pact for collaborative listings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd and Nasdaq Inc announced a pact on Wednesday that will allow firms to tap the capital markets possibly simultaneously under the two exchange operators’ namesake exchanges.

The tie-up would help fast-growing Asian companies to list on the SGX and subsequently pursue a Nasdaq listing as they expand globally, SGX Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement.

SGX and U.S.-based Nasdaq - which are also in a long-term market technology partnership - are gauging interest among companies that could seek a concurrent or sequential listing on both the SGX and the Nasdaq, the exchange operators said. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
