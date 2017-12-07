FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian hospital operator Shalby's $79 mln IPO subscribed nearly 3 times
December 7, 2017 / 1:35 PM / a day ago

Indian hospital operator Shalby's $79 mln IPO subscribed nearly 3 times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian hospital operator Shalby Ltd’s initial public offering to raise 5.1 billion rupees ($79 million) was subscribed 2.8 times on the last day of the sale on Thursday.

Institutional investors bid for 4.5 times the number of shares reserved for them, while the retail portion was subscribed 2.93 times, data as of 6:00 PM (1230 GMT) showed.

The offer comprised a primary share sale of 4.8 billion rupees, while one of the existing shareholders was selling 1 million shares in the IPO in a price range of 245 rupees to 248 rupees.

Edelweiss, IDFC Bank and IIFL Holdings are managing the IPO.

India has seen a record year for IPOs with more than $11 billion of initial share sales in 2017. ($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

