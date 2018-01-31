Japan's Sharp posts 5th straight quarterly profit

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp, an Apple Inc supplier, reported on Wednesday its fifth consecutive quarterly net profit, boosted by gains in its television and liquid-crystal display (LCD) businesses.

Sharp, which is controlled by Taiwan’s Foxconn, posted a net profit of 20.6 billion yen ($189.5 million) in October-December.

The result compared with the 19.14 billion yen average of estimates by five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 108.7000 yen) (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)