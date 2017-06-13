FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 13, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it would sell its subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for about C$2.3 billion, as the cable company looks to streamline its operations.

ViaWest is a Colorado-based data center company which offers hybrid IT and cloud-based solutions, which Shaw bought three years ago.

Peak 10 Holding, which offers IT infrastructure services, is owned by private equity firm GI Partners.

Reuters reported in April that Shaw was looking for a buyer for Viawest. ($1 = C$1.33 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.