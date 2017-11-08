UPDATE 1-Shell Enchilada oil platform in Gulf of Mexico shut after fire

(Updates with Shell statement)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut its Enchilada platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after an operational incident that caused injuries to two people.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that the platform, along with associated production, was stopped after a fire. It added that the fire had been reduced to a small flame from a pipeline on the platform, located about 112 nautical miles south of Vermilion Bay, Louisiana.

Two people were injured and the crew of 46 were evacuated to a nearby platform, the Coast Guard said, adding that there was a report of a light sheen north of the Shell platform.

Along with its Enchilada platform, Shell said in a statement that it shut its Salsa and Auger platforms and nearby fields. A 30-inch gas export pipeline was also shut.

Shell said it had identified the source of the fire at Enchilada and confirmed it was contained.

A spokesman could not immediately be reached for details on the capacity of the platforms. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Susan Thomas)